5 Indian batters who never won the Orange Cap in IPL – their names will truly surprise you!

1. Gautam Gambhir (KKR)
Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles and was one of the league’s consistent openers. He scored 4,218 runs across 154 matches, including 36 fifties. His standout season was 2012 with 590 runs, but despite his strong show with the bat, the Orange Cap never came his way.
2. Suresh Raina (CSK)
Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina, was the main batter for Chennai Super Kings, scoring over 5,500 runs in 205 matches. Apart from his final season, he crossed almost 300 runs every season. His best season came in 2013 with 548 runs, yet surprisingly, he never managed to win the Orange Cap.
3. Rohit Sharma (MI)
Rohit Sharma, one of IPL's greatest captains with five titles for Mumbai Indians, has been a reliable batter. He has scored over 6,000 runs in 243 matches, with his best season being in 2013 with 538 runs. However, despite his leadership brilliance and batting skills, the Orange Cap has eluded him.
4. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
One of the most consistent players in IPL history, Shikhar Dhawan, has scored more than 6,600 runs across 217 matches. His best performance came in 2020 with 618 runs, but he narrowly missed the Orange Cap, losing to KL Rahul by just 52 runs.
5. Ambati Rayudu (CSK)
Ambati Rayudu, a six-time IPL champion, was a solid middle-order batter for the Mumbai Indians (MI) as well as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He scored over 4,000 runs across 203 matches with a strike rate of 127. His best season came in 2018 with CSK, scoring 602 runs, but still, the Orange Cap remained out of reach.