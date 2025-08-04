LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Sunil Gavaskar to Rahul Dravid: 5 Indian batters fastest to 5000 Test runs

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rahul Dravid: 5 Indian batters fastest to 5000 Test runs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 20:21 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 20:21 IST

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rahul Dravid, here's a look at the top five Indian batters fastest to 5000 runs in Test cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar - 95 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Sunil Gavaskar - 95 innings

Former batting great Sunil Gavaskar is the quickest Indian to reach 5000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 52 matches and 95 innings.

Virender Sehwag - 99 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virender Sehwag - 99 innings

Legendary batter Virender Sehwag is ranked second for fastest to 5000 Test runs for an Indian, having reached this feat in just 59 matches and 99 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar - 103 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar - 103 innings

Indian batting God Sachin Tendulkar is next on this elite list. He took 67 matches and 103 innings to complete 5000 Test runs.

Virat Kohli - 105 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 105 innings

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is the fourth-quickest Indian to reach 5000 runs in Test cricket, unlocking this milestone in 63 matches and 105 innings.

Rahul Dravid - 108 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahul Dravid - 108 innings

Rahul Dravid was one of the most stylish batters from India and reached his 5000-run mark in 63 matches and 108 innings.

Trending Photo

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rahul Dravid: 5 Indian batters fastest to 5000 Test runs
5

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rahul Dravid: 5 Indian batters fastest to 5000 Test runs

From Dinesh Karthik to Ajinkya Rahane: 5 cricketers who played for most IPL teams, check who tops the list
5

From Dinesh Karthik to Ajinkya Rahane: 5 cricketers who played for most IPL teams, check who tops the list

From Chengdu J-20 to F-22 Raptor: 5 fifth-generation fighter aircrafts in the world
5

From Chengdu J-20 to F-22 Raptor: 5 fifth-generation fighter aircrafts in the world

Birthday special: Top 10 blockbuster movies of Kajol you can't miss: From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Tanhaji
11

Birthday special: Top 10 blockbuster movies of Kajol you can't miss: From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Tanhaji

Countries where Indians can travel visa‑free in 2025: Check top list inside
8

Countries where Indians can travel visa‑free in 2025: Check top list inside