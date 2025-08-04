/From Sunil Gavaskar to Rahul Dravid: 5 Indian batters fastest to 5000 Test runs

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rahul Dravid, here's a look at the top five Indian batters fastest to 5000 runs in Test cricket.
Former batting great Sunil Gavaskar is the quickest Indian to reach 5000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 52 matches and 95 innings.
Legendary batter Virender Sehwag is ranked second for fastest to 5000 Test runs for an Indian, having reached this feat in just 59 matches and 99 innings.
Indian batting God Sachin Tendulkar is next on this elite list. He took 67 matches and 103 innings to complete 5000 Test runs.
Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is the fourth-quickest Indian to reach 5000 runs in Test cricket, unlocking this milestone in 63 matches and 105 innings.
Rahul Dravid was one of the most stylish batters from India and reached his 5000-run mark in 63 matches and 108 innings.