/From Shubman Gill to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 Indian batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20s

From Shubman Gill to Ruturaj Gaikwad, here's a look at the top five Indian batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20s.
The star Indian young batter, Tilak Varma, tops the list of batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20s. To achieve this milestone he took 92 matches and 90 innings.
Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad features second on this elite list. He took 93 matches and 91 innings to achieve this milestone.
India’s KL Rahul is third on the list for fastest 3000 runs in T20s, having taken 93 innings. He also holds the record for the fastest Indian to score 8000 runs in T20s.
The star Indian batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is the fourth-quickest Indian to reach 3000 runs in T20 cricket, unlocking this milestone in 106 matches and 102 innings.
Indian Test captain Shubman Gill is ranked fifth for fastest Indian to 3000 runs in T20s, having reached this feat in 106 matches and 103 innings.