From Virat Kohli to SuryaKumar Yadav, 5 Indian batters fastest to 1000 runs in T20Is, two active players on list

Published: Aug 12, 2025, 15:30 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 15:30 IST

From Virat Kohli to SuryaKumar Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indian batters fastest to 1000 runs in T20 Internationals. The list also contains players like KL Rahul, Suresh Raina and former captain Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli - 27 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 27 innings

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli tops the list of Indian batters fastest to score 1,000 runs in T20Is. He took 29 matches and 27 innings to achieve this milestone.

KL Rahul - 29 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul - 29 innings

KL Rahul, known for his stylish batting, is second on this list. The star Indian batter took 29 innings and 32 matches to complete his 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals. He achieved this milestone during a match against West Indies in Hyderabad in 2019.

SuryaKumar Yadav - 31 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

SuryaKumar Yadav - 31 innings

India's current T20I skipper, SuryaKumar Yadav is third quickest Indian to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is. He achieved this milestone in just 33 matches and 31 innings.

Rohit Sharma - 40 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma - 40 innings

India's 2024 T20 World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma completed his 1,000 runs in just 47 matches and 40 innings. He achieved this milestone in a T20I match against Australia in 2016.

Suresh Raina - 41 innings
(Photograph: BCCI)

Suresh Raina - 41 innings

The former Indian middle order batter, Suresh Raina, achieved his 1000 runs mark in T20Is in 41 innings. He achieved this milestone during the first T20I match between India and Australia at Adelaide in 2016.

From Virat Kohli to SuryaKumar Yadav, 5 Indian batters fastest to 1000 runs in T20Is, two active players on list
From Virat Kohli to SuryaKumar Yadav, 5 Indian batters fastest to 1000 runs in T20Is, two active players on list

