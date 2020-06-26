5 incidents where Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain got brutally trolled for his tweets and comments

Limited sense

Fawad's limited sense of science and extremely was highlighted by the typing error he made while posting a tweet in which he spelled 'satellite' as 'sattelite'.

Moreover, in a talk show, he said the Hubble Space Telescope was sent into space by Pakistan’s part-time space agency Suparco, instead of NASA.

He is a lawyer by profession and was therefore trolled when people questioned his appointment as the science and technology minister.

(Photograph:Reuters)