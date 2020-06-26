5 incidents where Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain got brutally trolled for his tweets and comments
Pakistan’s science and technology minister Fawad Hussain is the epitome of goof-ups when it comes to making bizarre and and nonsensical statements.
Let's take a look at the blunders he has made:
Spelling errors in tweet
Netizens on micro-blogging site Twitter trolled Hussain for making simple spelling errors in his tweet in which he was criticising India's lockdown and comparing the country's lockdown to the restrictions imposed in Kashmir.
Limited sense
Fawad's limited sense of science and extremely was highlighted by the typing error he made while posting a tweet in which he spelled 'satellite' as 'sattelite'.
Moreover, in a talk show, he said the Hubble Space Telescope was sent into space by Pakistan’s part-time space agency Suparco, instead of NASA.
He is a lawyer by profession and was therefore trolled when people questioned his appointment as the science and technology minister.
Distateful jibe
Hussain was trolled on Twitter and social media platforms when a tried to mock the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by taking a distateful jibe at him.
His tweet was called “disgusting” and an “embarrassment to Pakistan”.
Controversial statement
His controversial statement did rounds on the internet and caused a huge embarrassment to the Imran Khan-led PTI government. Replying to a user on the micro-blogging platform in 2014, Fawad had said, “All Madrasa students are not suicide bombers true but all suicide bombers Madrasa students this is a bitter reality.”
Digging up old tweets of the controversial politician, Indian twitter users brutally trolled the minister for his reply.
Confusing solar eclipse with the lunar eclipse
Fawad confused solar eclipse with the lunar eclipse due to which social media users immediately started trolling the Pakistani minister.
His appointment as the science and technology minister was questioned once again.