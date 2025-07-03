/5 important Ukrainian cities now under Russian control since the war began

5 Key Ukrainian regions like Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Melitopol, and Berdiansk are now under Russian control. These cities hold major military, trade, and political value, shaping the war’s direction.
Since 2014, and more so after the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, Russia has seized control of several important Ukrainian regions. These cities are mainly in the east and south, and their capture has changed the course of the conflict.
Mariupol is a major port and industrial hub. Russian forces captured it in May 2022 after a long siege and heavy fighting. The city’s Azovstal steel plant and theatre were destroyed, and Mariupol now faces widespread damage, now it’s under Russian occupation.
Donetsk is the administrative centre of Donetsk Oblast and a key industrial region of Ukraine. Few region was under the control of Russia since 2014, now with full Russian control. Donetsk is central to Russia’s operations in eastern Ukraine.
Luhansk, the capital of Luhansk Oblast, is a significant industrial city. Like Donetsk, it has been held by Russian-backed groups since 2014. But now Russia has captured all of Luhansk Oblast.
Melitopol is the second-largest city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The city is important for agriculture and transport and earlier it was under Ukraine but now it’s a Russian administrative centre in southern Ukraine.
Berdiansk is a port city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, vital for maritime trade. It was occupied by Russian forces. Invasion and is now integrated into Russian administrative structures.