5 important Ukrainian cities now under Russian control since the war began

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 17:28 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 17:28 IST

5 Key Ukrainian regions like Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Melitopol, and Berdiansk are now under Russian control. These cities hold major military, trade, and political value, shaping the war’s direction.

War in Ukraine – Russian invasion
1 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

War in Ukraine – Russian invasion

Since 2014, and more so after the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, Russia has seized control of several important Ukrainian regions. These cities are mainly in the east and south, and their capture has changed the course of the conflict.

Mariupol – The Port City on the Sea of Azov
2 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Mariupol – The Port City on the Sea of Azov

Mariupol is a major port and industrial hub. Russian forces captured it in May 2022 after a long siege and heavy fighting. The city’s Azovstal steel plant and theatre were destroyed, and Mariupol now faces widespread damage, now it’s under Russian occupation.

Donetsk – Industrial and Political Stronghold
3 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Donetsk – Industrial and Political Stronghold

Donetsk is the administrative centre of Donetsk Oblast and a key industrial region of Ukraine. Few region was under the control of Russia since 2014, now with full Russian control. Donetsk is central to Russia’s operations in eastern Ukraine.

Luhansk – Ukraine
4 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Luhansk – Ukraine

Luhansk, the capital of Luhansk Oblast, is a significant industrial city. Like Donetsk, it has been held by Russian-backed groups since 2014. But now Russia has captured all of Luhansk Oblast.

Melitopol – Southern Transport and Farming Hub
5 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Melitopol – Southern Transport and Farming Hub

Melitopol is the second-largest city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The city is important for agriculture and transport and earlier it was under Ukraine but now it’s a Russian administrative centre in southern Ukraine.

Berdiansk – Key Port on the Azov Coast
6 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Berdiansk – Key Port on the Azov Coast

Berdiansk is a port city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, vital for maritime trade. It was occupied by Russian forces. Invasion and is now integrated into Russian administrative structures.

