A small business jet crashed at London Southend Airport on Sunday, sparking a massive fireball and thick smoke visible across Essex on Sunday (July 13). The horrific incident was caught on camera
A small aircraft crashed at London Southend Airport on Sunday afternoon
The aircraft was identified as Beech B200 Super King Air aircraft. It was scheduled to fly from Southend to Lelystad in the Netherlands, according to flight tracking data
The crash triggered a dramatic fireball and thick black smoke that could be seen for miles across Essex
It is unclear how many people were onboard the aircraft at the time of the crash. David Burton-Sampson, Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh said that Essex police is on the scene and asked people to avoid nearby area as much as possible.
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. local time, with Essex Police confirming they received reports of a collision involving a 12-metre (39-foot) aircraft.
Following the crash, the airport’s website showed that at least five international flights had been canceled. Emergency services remain at the scene of what police are calling a “serious incident.”