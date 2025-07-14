LOGIN
Massive fireball, thick black smoke: 5 images show horrific plane crash at London's Southend Airport immediately after takeoff

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 24:56 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 24:56 IST

A small business jet crashed at London Southend Airport on Sunday, sparking a massive fireball and thick smoke visible across Essex on Sunday (July 13). The horrific incident was caught on camera

Aircraft crashes moments after takeoff
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Aircraft crashes moments after takeoff

A small aircraft crashed at London Southend Airport on Sunday afternoon

Beech B200 Super King Air aircraft bound for Netherlands
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Beech B200 Super King Air aircraft bound for Netherlands

The aircraft was identified as Beech B200 Super King Air aircraft. It was scheduled to fly from Southend to Lelystad in the Netherlands, according to flight tracking data

Dramatic fireball and thick black smoke
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Dramatic fireball and thick black smoke

The crash triggered a dramatic fireball and thick black smoke that could be seen for miles across Essex

Number of people onboard unknown
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Number of people onboard unknown

It is unclear how many people were onboard the aircraft at the time of the crash. David Burton-Sampson, Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh said that Essex police is on the scene and asked people to avoid nearby area as much as possible.

Collision involving a 12-metre
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Collision involving a 12-metre

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. local time, with Essex Police confirming they received reports of a collision involving a 12-metre (39-foot) aircraft.

Other flights cancelled; Emergency services at the spot
6 / 6

Other flights cancelled; Emergency services at the spot

Following the crash, the airport’s website showed that at least five international flights had been canceled. Emergency services remain at the scene of what police are calling a “serious incident.”

6
