5 Iconic ODI World Cup final moments featuring England's Super Over win over New Zealand

1. England vs New Zealand (2019 World Cup Final)
England defeated New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup final at the Lord's Cricket Stadium. This match was a nail-biting one as England won the final based on the boundary count rule leading to their maiden ODI World Cup title.
2. Australia vs England (1987 World Cup Final)
In a tight contest at Eden Gardens, England fell short by just seven runs against Australia in the 1987 ODI World Cup final. It was Australia's maiden ODI World Cup title.
3. India vs Sri Lanka (2011 World Cup Final)
During the 2011 ODI World Cup final at Wankhede stadium, former Indian captain MS Dhoni sealed the win with a famous six. India lifted the trophy after 28 years, giving Sachin Tendulkar a dream farewell to his ODI career.
4. India vs West Indies (1983 World Cup Final)
India shocked the cricketing world by defending just 183 against the mighty West Indies in the 1983 ODI World Cup final. Kapil Dev’s men created history and this moment changed the Indian cricket forever.
5. England vs Pakistan (1992 World Cup Final)
Pakistan led by Imran Khan defended 249 brilliantly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Wasim Akram’s fiery spell of 3 for 49 including a golden duck for Chris Lewis broke England’s momentum, giving Pakistan their only ODI World Cup.