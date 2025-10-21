/5 highest Test wicket-takers among active bowlers, only 1 Indian on list

Only a handful of active cricketers have picked over 300 Test wickets, and this list includes the top five of them.
The only active cricketer with over 500 Test scalps, Australian ace spinner Nathan Lyon tops this list with 562 wickets and counting in 139 Tests. The off-spinner currently sits at the seventh spot on the all-time list, with just two shy of surpassing bowling great and compatriot Glenn McGrath (563).
Lyon’s teammate and perhaps the best left-arm quick in world cricket, Mitchell Starc, is the second-most successful Test bowler among active players. Having recently played his 100th Test in the Caribbean, Starc has picked 402 wickets.
The ace Proteas quick Kagiso Rabada stands third on this list. Currently having 339 wickets to his name in Tests, Rabada could remain at this position for some time unless his performance peaks and he gets past Starc.
The only Indian bowler on this list is Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder, 36, is active in the Test format, having recently performed against the West Indies in the home series. The left-arm spinner has 338 wickets in 87 Tests, and with fitness and form on his side, Jadeja could leapfrog any of the abovementioned names.
The most high-profile name on this list is the Australian Test captain Pat Cummins. The right-arm quick is currently nursing a back issue and could miss out on the Ashes opener. He, however, remains on a wicket-taking spree when he’s on the field.