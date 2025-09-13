/5 Highest T20I total by Test playing nations, England enter elite list

Here is a look at five highest T20I total by Test playing nations, England enter elite list ft England vs South Africa in Manchester. This comes after England scored 304/2 against South Africa in the second T20I in Manchester.
Zimbabwe piled up a commanding 344/4 against Gambia in their clash, showcasing dominant batting throughout the innings. The top order provided a strong platform before the middle order accelerated, punishing the Gambian bowlers with a mix of steady partnerships and explosive stroke play.
England produced a dominant batting display to post 304/2 against South Africa, with their top order in complete control from the start. The openers set the tone with a solid partnership, rotating strike smartly and capitalising on loose deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving briskly.
India posted a competitive 297/6 against Bangladesh, built on steady partnerships through the middle order after an early test from the bowlers. The top order gave India a solid foundation before the middle overs saw key batters rotate the strike and accelerate when needed. Boundaries and well-run singles kept the run rate healthy, while a late flourish in the death overs added crucial runs despite Bangladesh picking up wickets at intervals.
Zimbabwe put up a strong total of 286/5 against Seychelles, with their batting lineup showing both stability and firepower. The top order laid a solid foundation with steady partnerships, ensuring the team stayed on track despite disciplined spells from the opposition.
India delivered a commanding batting performance to reach 283/1 against South Africa, losing just one wicket in the entire innings. The openers gave a flying start with a massive partnership, mixing elegant stroke play with aggressive hitting to dominate the bowlers from the outset.