/5 Highest successful run chases on English soil – Headingley leads the way

Here is a look at five highest successful run chases on English soil as Headingley leads the way ahead of a crunch final day between India and England on Tuesday (May 24).
A chase led by great Don Bradman (unbeaten 173) and Arthur Morris (182) saw Australia chase a mammoth 404 on the final day of the Leeds Test. After 77 years, it still remains the highest successful run chase on English soil.
With India needing a draw to win their first Test series on English soil, a Ben Stokes-inspired side chased down 378 to win the match at Edgbaston. The chase also meant the series finished 2-2, despite India leading 2-1 when it was halted in 2021.
In one of the most famous Test match wins in recent times, England beat Australia by one wicket at Headingley in 2019. With Australia needing one wicket to win the match, Ben Stokes led from the front to win a historic Test match, just days after the ODI World Cup win at Lord’s.
A force to reckon with West Indies chased down 384 at Lord’s in 1984, a year after they had lost the World Cup final to India at the same venue. West Indies beat England by nine wickets in an astonishing chase of 342. Gordon Greenidge scored an unbeaten 214 to win the match for the visitors.
In 2017, West Indies chased down 322 against England and won by five wickets with Headingley once again the destination. Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 118 as the West Indies won the match while England rued their decision to declare in the second innings.