LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 Highest successful run chases on English soil – Headingley leads the way

5 Highest successful run chases on English soil – Headingley leads the way

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jun 24, 2025, 10:32 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 10:32 IST

Here is a look at five highest successful run chases on English soil as Headingley leads the way ahead of a crunch final day between India and England on Tuesday (May 24). 

1. 404 - Australia beat England by seven wickets in 1948 (Leeds)
1 / 5
(Photograph:X)

1. 404 - Australia beat England by seven wickets in 1948 (Leeds)

A chase led by great Don Bradman (unbeaten 173) and Arthur Morris (182) saw Australia chase a mammoth 404 on the final day of the Leeds Test. After 77 years, it still remains the highest successful run chase on English soil.

2. 378 -England beat India by seven wickets in 2022 (Birmingham)
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

2. 378 -England beat India by seven wickets in 2022 (Birmingham)

With India needing a draw to win their first Test series on English soil, a Ben Stokes-inspired side chased down 378 to win the match at Edgbaston. The chase also meant the series finished 2-2, despite India leading 2-1 when it was halted in 2021.

3. 359 - England beat Australia by one wicket in 2019 (Leeds)
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

3. 359 - England beat Australia by one wicket in 2019 (Leeds)

In one of the most famous Test match wins in recent times, England beat Australia by one wicket at Headingley in 2019. With Australia needing one wicket to win the match, Ben Stokes led from the front to win a historic Test match, just days after the ODI World Cup win at Lord’s.

4. 342 - West Indies beat England by nine wickets in 1984 (Lord’s)
4 / 5
(Photograph:X)

4. 342 - West Indies beat England by nine wickets in 1984 (Lord’s)

A force to reckon with West Indies chased down 384 at Lord’s in 1984, a year after they had lost the World Cup final to India at the same venue. West Indies beat England by nine wickets in an astonishing chase of 342. Gordon Greenidge scored an unbeaten 214 to win the match for the visitors.

5. 322 - West Indies beat England by five wickets in 2017 (Leeds)
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

5. 322 - West Indies beat England by five wickets in 2017 (Leeds)

In 2017, West Indies chased down 322 against England and won by five wickets with Headingley once again the destination. Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 118 as the West Indies won the match while England rued their decision to declare in the second innings.

Trending Photo

5 players with most catches in Test cricket - Only 1 Indian in the list
5

5 players with most catches in Test cricket - Only 1 Indian in the list

12-day war and end of it - How Israel-Iran war began and day-to-day update of how it unfolded
11

12-day war and end of it - How Israel-Iran war began and day-to-day update of how it unfolded

From Nathan Astle to Sunil Gavaskar, meet 5 batters with highest individual score in fourth innings of a Test match
5

From Nathan Astle to Sunil Gavaskar, meet 5 batters with highest individual score in fourth innings of a Test match

Axiom mission 4 launch set for June 25 from Kennedy space center
8

Axiom mission 4 launch set for June 25 from Kennedy space center

Crashed B-2 bomber, burning Israeli planes and more: AI fakes take over amid Israel-Iran war
7

Crashed B-2 bomber, burning Israeli planes and more: AI fakes take over amid Israel-Iran war