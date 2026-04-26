/5 Highest Successful Run Chases in IPL History

Explore the history of the highest successful run chases in IPL. From Punjab Kings' record-breaking 265-run chase in 2026 to iconic matches by SRH and RCB, see the teams that mastered the impossible.
Punjab Kings broke all T20 records with their highest-ever successful run chase in the shortest format and IPL. Against Delhi Capitals in their latest outing in IPL 2026, Punjab chased 265 with six wickets and seven balls remaining.
Punjab Kings take over the second spot, too. Against Kolkata Knight Riders in an away game in IPL 2024, Punjab chased the then-highest T20 and IPL score (262), with Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh doing the damage then.
SunRisers Hyderabad is placed third on this list, having chased 246 against Punjab Kings during the 2025 edition. Abhishek Sharma slammed a brilliant 141 to help SRH register their highest successful chase in the tournament’s history.
Sunrisers Hyderabad again made this list, bagging the fourth spot with their brilliant run chase (229) against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in IPL 2026. Abhishek again shone for the Orange Army, with Ishan Kishan also stepping up on this occasion.
Jitesh Sharma was the hero of the game against Lucknow Super Giants during an away IPL 2025 game, helping his team complete their highest successful chase. Chasing 228, RCB hunted the target with six wickets and eight balls remaining.