LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 Highest Successful Run Chases in IPL History

5 Highest Successful Run Chases in IPL History

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 13:50 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 13:50 IST

Explore the history of the highest successful run chases in IPL. From Punjab Kings' record-breaking 265-run chase in 2026 to iconic matches by SRH and RCB, see the teams that mastered the impossible.

265 - PBKS vs DC, Delhi, 2026
1 / 5
(Photograph: X/@PBKS)

265 - PBKS vs DC, Delhi, 2026

Punjab Kings broke all T20 records with their highest-ever successful run chase in the shortest format and IPL. Against Delhi Capitals in their latest outing in IPL 2026, Punjab chased 265 with six wickets and seven balls remaining.

262 - PBKS vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

262 - PBKS vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

Punjab Kings take over the second spot, too. Against Kolkata Knight Riders in an away game in IPL 2024, Punjab chased the then-highest T20 and IPL score (262), with Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh doing the damage then.

246 - SRH vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

246 - SRH vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025

SunRisers Hyderabad is placed third on this list, having chased 246 against Punjab Kings during the 2025 edition. Abhishek Sharma slammed a brilliant 141 to help SRH register their highest successful chase in the tournament’s history.

229 - SRH vs RR, Jaipur, 2026
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

229 - SRH vs RR, Jaipur, 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad again made this list, bagging the fourth spot with their brilliant run chase (229) against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in IPL 2026. Abhishek again shone for the Orange Army, with Ishan Kishan also stepping up on this occasion.

228 - RCB vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

228 - RCB vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025

Jitesh Sharma was the hero of the game against Lucknow Super Giants during an away IPL 2025 game, helping his team complete their highest successful chase. Chasing 228, RCB hunted the target with six wickets and eight balls remaining.

Trending Photo

Raghu Rai dies at 83: Iconic moments captured by the legendary photojournalist
7

Raghu Rai dies at 83: Iconic moments captured by the legendary photojournalist

5 Highest Successful Run Chases in IPL History
5

5 Highest Successful Run Chases in IPL History

Meet top 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 IPL wickets
5

Meet top 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 IPL wickets

5 Teams to Chase 200+ Totals Most Times in IPL
5

5 Teams to Chase 200+ Totals Most Times in IPL

How many guests were at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when the shooting occurred?
7

How many guests were at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when the shooting occurred?