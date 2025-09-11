/5 Highest individual scores in ODIs without hitting a boundary, no Indian on the list

Here is a list of five batters with most runs in an ODI match innings without scoring a boundary. The list features the likes of Adam Parore, Zaheer Abbas, Kim Barnett, Desmond Haynes and Ashish Bagai.
New Zealand batter Adam Parore tops the list for the highest ODI score in an innings without a boundary. Playing against India in Vadodara in 1994, Parore scored 96 runs before he was dismissed, a record still intact after all these years.
Legendary Pakistani batter Zaheer Abbas scored 84 against Australia in 1982, which, at the time of writing, was the highest score by a batter without a boundary. Abbas was eventually dismissed, but wrote his name in the record books for Pakistan.
Six years after Abbas’ record, Kim Barnett came close to breaking the record for the highest score in an ODI without a hundred. Barnett was eventually dismissed for 84 and was the joint-top scorer on the infamous list.
West Indies legend and World Cup winner Desmond Haynes also features on the list when he scored an unbeaten 76 against Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. Interestingly, chasing 179 runs to win, there were only four boundaries (all fours) in the West Indies' innings.
Of Indian origin, Ashish Bagai played for Canada and led the international side for years before he became part of the elite list. In 2007, he scored 74 runs against the Netherlands in Nairobi without scoring a single boundary.