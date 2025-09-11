/5 Highest individual scores in ODIs without hitting a boundary, no Indian on the list

LOGIN
Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 18:03 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 18:03 IST

Here is a list of five batters with most runs in an ODI match innings without scoring a boundary. The list features the likes of Adam Parore, Zaheer Abbas, Kim Barnett, Desmond Haynes and Ashish Bagai. 

1. Adam Parore (New Zealand) – 96 vs India in 1994
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Adam Parore (New Zealand) – 96 vs India in 1994

New Zealand batter Adam Parore tops the list for the highest ODI score in an innings without a boundary. Playing against India in Vadodara in 1994, Parore scored 96 runs before he was dismissed, a record still intact after all these years.

2. Zaheer Abbas (Pakistan) – 84 vs Australia in 1982
(Photograph: X)

2. Zaheer Abbas (Pakistan) – 84 vs Australia in 1982

Legendary Pakistani batter Zaheer Abbas scored 84 against Australia in 1982, which, at the time of writing, was the highest score by a batter without a boundary. Abbas was eventually dismissed, but wrote his name in the record books for Pakistan.

3. Kim Barnett (England) – 84 vs Sri Lanka in 1988
(Photograph: X)

3. Kim Barnett (England) – 84 vs Sri Lanka in 1988

Six years after Abbas’ record, Kim Barnett came close to breaking the record for the highest score in an ODI without a hundred. Barnett was eventually dismissed for 84 and was the joint-top scorer on the infamous list.

4. Desmond Haynes (West Indies) – 76*vs Australia in 1985
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Desmond Haynes (West Indies) – 76*vs Australia in 1985

West Indies legend and World Cup winner Desmond Haynes also features on the list when he scored an unbeaten 76 against Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. Interestingly, chasing 179 runs to win, there were only four boundaries (all fours) in the West Indies' innings.

5. Ashish Bagai (Canada) – 74 vs Netherlands in 2007
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Ashish Bagai (Canada) – 74 vs Netherlands in 2007

Of Indian origin, Ashish Bagai played for Canada and led the international side for years before he became part of the elite list. In 2007, he scored 74 runs against the Netherlands in Nairobi without scoring a single boundary.

