/5 Highest Individual Scores by an Indian in IPL

Discover the top 5 highest individual T20 scores by Indian batters in IPL history. Explore record-breaking innings from KL Rahul, Abhishek Sharma, and Shubman Gill.
Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul entered the history books for becoming the first Indian batter to surpass 150 in a T20 inning, registering an unbeaten 152 against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. However, his knock went in vain as Punjab completed the highest successful run chase in T20 and IPL history.
Indian and SRH opener Abhishek Sharma scored a brilliant 141 for his IPL franchise, SunRisers Hyderabad, against Punjab Kings during the 2025 season. His 141 is, to date, his highest individual score and, for the franchise too, as he helped SRH complete their highest successful chase in the tournament’s history.
The ranked number one T20I opener, Abhishek, smashed his highest score thus far this season, hitting a match-winning 135* against Delhi Capitals during an IPL 2026 home game. SRH posted the highest team total of this edition (242/2) and beat DC by 47 runs.
KL Rahul peaked during his time with Punjab Kings in IPL 2020, smashing his then-highest score (132*) against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dubai. His marathon knock saw Punjab beat the star-studded Bengaluru side by 97 runs.
Shubman Gill smoked his career-best T20 score, 129, against the mighty Mumbai Indians during IPL 2023 Qualifier 2. His blistering hundred for his new franchise, which he currently leads, helped GT beat MI in a lop-sided contest and qualify for the final, where they eventually lost of Chennai Super Kings.