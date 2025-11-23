/5 highest individual run-scorers between IND vs SA in ODIs: Kohli features twice, check others

From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma, here are the top five highest individual scorers in India vs South Africa ODIs. Surprisingly, every spot on the list is taken by an Indian batter, with no Proteas player making the cut.
Sachin Tendulkar made history in Gwalior with the first-ever double hundred in men’s ODIs. He smashed an unbeaten 200 off 147 balls, timing the ball beautifully and dominating South Africa from start to finish.
Virat Kohli was unstoppable in Cape Town, scoring an unbeaten 160. He paced the innings perfectly, kept the scoreboard moving, and took India to a strong total while barely giving South Africa a chance to fight back.
Rohit Sharma played a classy knock in Kanpur, hitting 150 off 133 balls. His clean hitting and calm approach kept India in control for most of the innings, giving South Africa plenty of trouble.
Sourav Ganguly led from the front in Nairobi with an unbeaten 141. He played with ease, punished loose balls, and held the innings together. It remains one of his finest knocks against South Africa.
Kohli delivered once again in Chennai, scoring 138 off 140 balls. He read the pitch well, built his innings patiently, and lifted India to a strong total with smart stroke play and great awareness.