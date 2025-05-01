5 Greatest Mysteries of the Ancient World

Nazca Lines
2,000 years ago, a pre-Inca civilization etched a series of enormous drawings into the dry coastal plain of Peru. Known as the Nazca Lines, these geoglyphs remained largely unknown until aircraft began flying over the area in the 1930s. Over 1,000 designs have been located:
Sacsayhuaman
Peru, just outside Cuzco, stands the remains of the Sacsayhuaman fortress, which was painstakingly constructed by the Incas in the 1400s. Much like at Machu Picchu, Inca laborers somehow moved enormous rocks into place—some of which weighed 125 tons or more—before masons cut them, using only bronze and stone tools, and fitted them together without mortar.
Stonehenge
Construction of Stonehenge, one of the world’s most iconic prehistoric landmarks, began some 5,000 years ago, before England even entered the Bronze Age. Well studied for centuries, most researchers agree it functioned as a burial site—and it’s now known where the massive stones came from.
Plain of Jars
Thousands of lichen-covered stone jars from the Iron Age, some standing close to 10 feet tall and weighing several tons, dot the mountainous landscape of northern Laos. Carved largely from sandstone and found in groups ranging from just one to 400, legend holds that giants used them as wine glasses.
Voynich Manuscript
In 1912, rare book dealer Wilfrid Voynich acquired a medieval manuscript that he claimed had been housed in “an ancient castle in southern Europe.” Written in an extinct language, or code, no one could recognize and filled with strange illustrations of fictitious plants and naked women, it has befuddled scholars ever since, including Alan Turing and the FBI.