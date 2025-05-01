5 Greatest Mysteries of the Ancient World

2 /5

Sacsayhuaman

Peru, just outside Cuzco, stands the remains of the Sacsayhuaman fortress, which was painstakingly constructed by the Incas in the 1400s. Much like at Machu Picchu, Inca laborers somehow moved enormous rocks into place—some of which weighed 125 tons or more—before masons cut them, using only bronze and stone tools, and fitted them together without mortar.