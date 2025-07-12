/From Shubman Gill to Joe Root: 5 fittest players in India vs England Test series

From Shubman Gill to Joe Root, here's a look at five fittest players in India vs England Test series 2025. This list also includes Ravindra Jadeja, Harry Brook and KL Rahul.
Shubman Gill is known as one of the fittest cricketers in the world and and is often cited as the fittest in the current Indian Test team.
The captain of India's Test cricket team follows a strict workout routine, eats a healthy diet and does agility training to stay in top shape.
Even at 36, Ravindra Jadeja remains one of the fittest cricketers in the world. He keeps his body strong with a mix of workouts, including strength training, cardio and bodyweight exercises.
Jadeja also follows a balanced diet which is full of nutrients and proteins and is very important for his all-round performance.
Joe Root is considered as one of the England’s fittest player in the current Test squad.
He keeps his body fit with a mix of workouts, which further helps him on improving his endurance and strength levels.
He also follows a healthy diet which is rich in nutrients to maintain his body needs.
His commitment to fitness helps him stay in great physical condition.
England’s T20 captain Harry Brook is considered as one of the fittest players in his young team. His daily routine includes weight training, cardio and cricket-specific exercises like flexibility drills.
Staying fit is important for him to perform well across all formats of the game.
KL Rahul is the most experienced player in the current India’s Test team and can easily match the fitness levels of the younger players.
To maintain his fitness levels, he follows a proper workout plan which includes - strength training and different cardio workouts.
He also enjoy playing outdoor sports like football, basketball and volleyball to stay active.
He also eats a well balanced diet with the right amount of proteins, carbs and nutrients.