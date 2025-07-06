LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 fittest athletes in the world

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 14:08 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 14:08 IST

From Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo, here's a look at the five fittest athletes in the world. The list also includes Usain Bolt, LeBron James and Rich Froning.

1. Usain Bolt (Athletics)
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Usain Bolt (Athletics)

Usain Bolt has won eight Olympic gold medals and 11 golds at the World Championships. He still holds the world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

Bolt trains for six days a week and prefers to do sprint drills, jumping exercises and weight training.

He is also the fastest man alive and is considered among the top ten fittest people in the world. He once reached a speed of 48 km/h, which is incredible for a human.

2. LeBron James (Basketball)
(Photograph: AFP)

2. LeBron James (Basketball)

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players in the world. Basketball is an active sport which includes passing, shooting and defending.

He scored a perfect 40 out of 40 in Sports Illustrated’s ‘Fittest 50’ test and shows that he is highly skilled and extremely fit.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Football)
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Football)

Cristiano Ronaldo is not just known for his football talent but he is also famous for his amazing fitness.

His training includes cardio, weightlifting and special jumping exercises to boost speed and agility. His strong body and fitness levels are admired by athletes around the world.

4. Rich Froning (CrossFit Athlete)
(Photograph: Instagram/Rich Froning)

4. Rich Froning (CrossFit Athlete)

Rich Froning was born on 21 July 1987 in Michigan is a retired CrossFit athlete. He won the CrossFit Games four years in a row from 2011 to 2014 and earned the title of ‘Fittest man on Earth’ three times.

5. Virat Kohli (Cricket)
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Virat Kohli (Cricket)

Virat Kohli is considered as one of the fittest cricketers in the world. His focus on fitness has played a big role in his career and has influenced Indian cricket team also.

Kohli follows a strict routine that includes tough workouts, a healthy diet and proper rest and recovery.

