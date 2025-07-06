/From Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 fittest athletes in the world

Usain Bolt has won eight Olympic gold medals and 11 golds at the World Championships. He still holds the world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

Bolt trains for six days a week and prefers to do sprint drills, jumping exercises and weight training.

He is also the fastest man alive and is considered among the top ten fittest people in the world. He once reached a speed of 48 km/h, which is incredible for a human.