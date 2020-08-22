5 films that are based on popular teen novels

Taking the experience from one medium to another, adaptations in art have always delighted audiences. Cinema, for that matter, has for decades taken inspiration from countless plays, songs, inspirational stories, and the most common and popular one amongst them books.

Over the years, we’ve seen numerous romantic novels and books being made into timeless movies making us fall in love all over again. Some of them include a rom-com or an adolescent experiencing love for the very first time. These teenage tales always takes one back to their good old college days where we had crushes and life always seemed colourful and full of hope with them around us.

