/5 fighter jets that were so unique that they could never fly

Discover five of the most unique and unusual fighter jets that never flew, from the triangular A-12 to the docking XF-85 Goblin. These bold designs helped shape aviation history, proving that even unflown aircraft can influence the future of flight. Want to know more? Read on below.
History is full of wild fighter jet ideas. Some were so advanced and strange jets ideas were made but they never made it into the sky. Here are five of the most unique fighter jets that never flew.
Nicknamed “Flying Dorito” for its flat, triangle shape, the A-12 Avenger II. It was supposed to be an advanced stealth bomber for the US Navy. Over $5 billion was spent before the project was cancelled in 1991. Delays and high cost stopped it before any prototype took flight.
The L-133 Starjet was designed in 1942 with futuristic turbojets and canard wings decades before these became common. But it was too advanced for WWII needs and US forces rejected it. The Starjet remained only as blueprints and scale models, never built or flown.
The XP-79 “Flying Ram” looked like a tailless flying wing and was meant to smash into enemy bombers. Only one prototype was built, but it crashed on its first test flight in 1945. The pilot died, and this strange jet was abandoned, it never making a successful flight.
The Boeing X-32 was a thick, delta-winged jet created for the US Joint Strike Fighter contest. Its odd shape and performance issues led to its defeat by the rival X-35, which became the F-35. The X-32 flew test flights but was never approved for official use.
The XF-85 Goblin was a mini-jet meant to launch from the bomb bay of a B-36 and fight off attackers. Despite some test flights, the docking system was far too risky, leading to emergency landings. The project ended after just a few tests, and the Goblin never saw combat.
These unique fighter jets never flew or were abandoned after crashes, but their ideas shaped the future stealth, special wing shapes, and air-launched defence. Even projects that fail can teach engineers and change tomorrow’s fighter jets.