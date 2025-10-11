/5 fighter jets that use Iron-Man-style helmets for targeting and vision

In the world of modern aerial combat, fighter pilots are equipped with technologies that transform them into real-life superheroes. One such advancement is the Helmet-Mounted Display System (HMDS), which projects critical flight data directly onto the pilot's visor. This integration allows pilots to maintain situational awareness without needing to look down at cockpit instruments, enhancing their ability to respond swiftly in combat scenarios. Here are five fighter jets that utilize this cutting-edge technology.