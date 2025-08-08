/5 fighter jets that carry deadly weapons internally

Five top fighter jets like the F-35, Su-57, and F-22 that can carry weapons inside internal bays for stealth and speed. This design reduces radar detection and improves performance, revolutionising modern air combat strategy.
Internal weapons bays are compartments inside a fighter jet’s body that hold missiles and bombs within the aircraft, rather than on external racks. This design keeps the jet’s shape smooth, which reduces radar detection and drag. As a result, jets can fly faster and stay harder to detect by enemies.
The F-35 features two internal weapons bays. Each bay can carry air-to-air missiles or precision bombs, keeping the jet’s stealth intact. It carries weapons like JDAM, small diameter bombs and AIM-120 missiles all inside, without affecting aerodynamics. This helps maintain its stealth during combat.
Russia’s Su-57 has large internal bays that carry multiple missiles and bombs, including beyond-visual-range and anti-radiation weapons. Carrying its weapons internally reduces drag and radar signature, preserving its stealth while allowing a heavy payload for various missions.
The F-22 has three internal weapons bays, able to carry six long-range AIM-120 missiles and AIM-9 Sidewinders for close combat. The internal bay design helps maintain stealth and ensures missiles can deploy quickly at high speed, making it a superb air superiority fighter.
China’s J-20 stores weapons in internal bays to keep stealth. It uses divertless supersonic inlets and hides air-to-air missiles inside, reducing radar detection. It can carry long-range PL-15 missiles and partially matches the stealth features of US jets.
Though not a fighter, the B-2 stealth bomber carries all weapons internally, including nuclear bombs and precision-guided munitions. Its bomb bays hold up to 40,000 pounds of weapons, allowing it to fly into enemy airspace unnoticed.
Keeping weapons inside lowers radar signature and air resistance. This improves speed and stealth, allowing jets to survive longer, strike first, and fly faster. Internal bays are a key feature of all modern stealth fighters, making them harder to detect and more dangerous in combat.