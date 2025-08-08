LOGIN
5 fighter jets that carry deadly weapons internally

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 15:07 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 15:07 IST

Five top fighter jets like the F-35, Su-57, and F-22 that can carry weapons inside internal bays for stealth and speed. This design reduces radar detection and improves performance, revolutionising modern air combat strategy.

What Are Internal Weapons Bays?
(Photograph: Af.mil)

Internal weapons bays are compartments inside a fighter jet’s body that hold missiles and bombs within the aircraft, rather than on external racks. This design keeps the jet’s shape smooth, which reduces radar detection and drag. As a result, jets can fly faster and stay harder to detect by enemies.

F-35 Lightning II
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

The F-35 features two internal weapons bays. Each bay can carry air-to-air missiles or precision bombs, keeping the jet’s stealth intact. It carries weapons like JDAM, small diameter bombs and AIM-120 missiles all inside, without affecting aerodynamics. This helps maintain its stealth during combat.

Sukhoi Su-57 Felon
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Russia’s Su-57 has large internal bays that carry multiple missiles and bombs, including beyond-visual-range and anti-radiation weapons. Carrying its weapons internally reduces drag and radar signature, preserving its stealth while allowing a heavy payload for various missions.

F-22 Raptor
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The F-22 has three internal weapons bays, able to carry six long-range AIM-120 missiles and AIM-9 Sidewinders for close combat. The internal bay design helps maintain stealth and ensures missiles can deploy quickly at high speed, making it a superb air superiority fighter.

Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

China’s J-20 stores weapons in internal bays to keep stealth. It uses divertless supersonic inlets and hides air-to-air missiles inside, reducing radar detection. It can carry long-range PL-15 missiles and partially matches the stealth features of US jets.

Northrop B-2 Spirit
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Though not a fighter, the B-2 stealth bomber carries all weapons internally, including nuclear bombs and precision-guided munitions. Its bomb bays hold up to 40,000 pounds of weapons, allowing it to fly into enemy airspace unnoticed.

Why Internal Carriage Matters
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Keeping weapons inside lowers radar signature and air resistance. This improves speed and stealth, allowing jets to survive longer, strike first, and fly faster. Internal bays are a key feature of all modern stealth fighters, making them harder to detect and more dangerous in combat.

