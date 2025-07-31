/5 fighter jets so loud they can shatter windows miles away

Here are the top 5 modern fighter jets currently in operation. The world’s loudest jets, like the F-22 and F-35, can reach noise levels higher than thunder, rock concerts, or even gunshots. Their afterburners roar and sonic booms can shake windows. Curious to know more? Read on below.
Fighter jets make sounds far louder. When using afterburners, noise levels can reach 150 decibels, which is enough to rupture eardrums. If not using earplugs. Jets' roaring engines and turbulent, fast-moving exhaust are why fighter jets are the loudest machines in the sky.
The F-22 Raptor is legendary for its ear-splitting sound, reaching up to 150 dB. That is as loud as rocket launches or gunshots and makes it one of the loudest jets ever in service.
The F-35 fighter jet can reach 121 dB at ground level, which is about 25 dB louder than the F-16, which produces around 97 dB. This makes the F-35 over three times louder by perception.
The Russian Su-35’s afterburners generate more than 130 dB of noise and create a strong heat signature. Its roaring engines mean it’s often as noticeable for its sound as for its flying skills.
Classic jets like the MiG-21 produce noise near 120 dB when using afterburners and create shockwaves with their sonic booms. Even after decades, their roar is iconic, and sonic cracks remain unforgettable for people.
Comparing the noise: jet usually takes off at 150 dB is much louder than a thunderclap (120 dB), a live rock concert (110 dB), or a chainsaw (110 dB).
Afterburners make jets even louder by burning extra fuel in the exhaust, creating hot, fast, turbulent jets of gas. This adds a thunderous roar that can travel miles, and strong enough to cause vibrations and even window cracks far from the flight path.