5 fighter jets built specifically for dogfights

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 23, 2025, 03:44 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 03:44 IST

Some fighter jets are built for one thing: winning close fights. They are fast, agile, and easy to control. These jets still lead in dogfights today and will likely keep doing so. Know the top 5 Fighter jets built specifically for dogfights

1. F-16 Fighting Falcon - The Easy to Manoeuvre
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1. F-16 Fighting Falcon - The Easy to Manoeuvre

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a well-known fighter for close combat. It can fly very fast and turn sharply, which helps in dogfights. Its small size and simple design make it easier for pilots to control during tight turns. It is used by many air forces around the world.

2. F/A-18 Hornet - The Carrier Fighter
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

2. F/A-18 Hornet - The Carrier Fighter

The F/A-18 Hornet is used by the US Navy and Marine Corps. It is very agile and can fly at high speeds. The Hornet is good at dodging enemy fire and can switch from air-to-air to air-to-ground missions quickly, making it very flexible in close combat.

3. MiG-29 Fulcrum - The Russian Dogfighter
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

3. MiG-29 Fulcrum - The Russian Dogfighter

The MiG-29 is famous for its quick turns and high agility. It has thrust-vectoring engines that help it perform amazing manoeuvres like the Cobra. It is used by many countries for close combat because of its speed and manoeuvrability.

4. Eurofighter Typhoon - The Agile Multirole
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

4. Eurofighter Typhoon - The Agile Multirole

The Eurofighter Typhoon was built to be a highly manoeuvrable fighter. It can fly very fast and turn sharply, even at low altitude. Its advanced controls let pilots perform complex twists and turns in dogfights.

5. Sukhoi Su-35 - The Russian Master
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5. Sukhoi Su-35 - The Russian Master

The Su-35 is Russia’s most advanced dogfighting jet. It uses thrust-vectoring engines and features super-manoeuvrability. It can perform impressive aerial tricks and is tough to catch in close fights.

