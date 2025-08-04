/From Chengdu J-20 to F-22 Raptor: 5 fifth-generation fighter aircrafts in the world

From Chengdu J-20 to F-22 Raptor, here's a look at the five fifth-generation fighter aircrafts in the world.
The J-20 is China’s top fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, developed by Chengdu Aerospace Corporation (AVIC). It first flew in 2011 and entered military service in 2017.
The aircraft is built for stealth and long-range missions and have an estimated top speed of Mach 2.0 (about 2,470 km/h) and a combat range of roughly 2,000 km.
It uses radar-evading technology, powerful sensors and has long-range missiles to stay ahead in battles. With a unit cost around $100 million, the J-20 shows China’s growing strength in building advanced fighter jets.
The Su-57 is Russia’s fifth-generation modern stealth fighter jet with top level speed and movement. It can evade any radar system, fly at high speeds without needing extra fuel and can help in air combat fights and attacking targets on the ground
It can reach up to Mach 2.0 (about 2,136 km/h) and has a combat range of about 1,900 km. It carries a mix of weapons inside its body and has advanced technology and radar systems.
The F-22 Raptor is the United States' first fifth-generation fighter aircraft and entered into service in 2005. It is one of the strongest and most advanced fighter jets in the world. It flies very fast and is difficult to spot on radar because of its special design and modern technology.
Known for its excellent stealth, speed and advanced sensors, the F-22 can fly at Mach 2.25 (about 2,414 km/h) and travel over 3000 km with extra fuel tanks.
Due to its high cost (about $360 million per aircraft) and a ban on exports, only 187 units were made and all are used by the United States military.
The F-35 Lightning II is a multi-role stealth fighter jet, built by Lockheed Martin in the United States. It is used for air combat, ground attacks, and surveillance.
It comes in three versions - F-35A for regular takeoffs, F-35B for short or vertical takeoffs and F-35C for aircraft carriers.
This fifth-generation jet is known for being hard to detect and having an advanced radar system. It also has a top speed of Mach 1.6 (about 1,931 km/h) and a combat range of over 1,000 km.
The AVIC J-35, earlier known as the FC-31 Gyrfalcon, is China’s second stealth fighter of the 5th generation. It is built by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation.
This aircraft is a twin-engine jet and is designed for both air-to-air combat and attacking ground targets. It can fly at speeds over Mach 1.8 (about 2,205 km/h) and has a combat range of around 1,200 km.
Its stealth shape and hidden weapons inside the body help to reduce the radar detection.