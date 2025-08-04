/From Chengdu J-20 to F-22 Raptor: 5 fifth-generation fighter aircrafts in the world

The J-20 is China’s top fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, developed by Chengdu Aerospace Corporation (AVIC). It first flew in 2011 and entered military service in 2017.

The aircraft is built for stealth and long-range missions and have an estimated top speed of Mach 2.0 (about 2,470 km/h) and a combat range of roughly 2,000 km.

It uses radar-evading technology, powerful sensors and has long-range missiles to stay ahead in battles. With a unit cost around $100 million, the J-20 shows China’s growing strength in building advanced fighter jets.