5 Fast Bowlers to win Most ICC Titles – No Indian on the List

Not many fast bowlers have won more than one ICC title; however, there are a handful, and all from just one team, to win a plethora of them. Here's the list of those who have won it four times and could be adding another one to their names sooner.
Glenn McGrath (4 ICC titles)
Australia bowling great Glenn McGrath tops the list (by achieving it first) with four ICC titles to his name. While three of those trophies include the World Cup wins in 1999, 2003, and 2007, McGrath's fourth ICC title came in 2006 when Oz won the Champions Trophy in India.
Mitchell Johnson (4 ICC titles)
The second on the list is another Aussie quick, Mitchell Johnson. The left-arm pacer, known for traumatizing batters across formats, has won two ICC 50-over World Cups (2007 and 2015) and as many Champions Trophy titles (2006 and 2009).
Pat Cummins (4 ICC titles)
Current Australia Test captain Pat Cummins also made it to the list of fast bowlers with the most ICC titles won to date. Part of perhaps the most feared modern-day bowling attack, Cummins has won all ICC white-ball trophies, including a 50-over World Cup (2015 and 2023), T20 World Cup (2021) and World Test Championship (2023).
Mitchell Starc (4 ICC titles)
Easily one of the most successful pacers in ICC events, the lanky left-armer Starc is fourth on the list. The third-highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history (65 in 28 matches), Starc has also won four ICC titles, including two ODI WCs (2015 and 2023) and one each in the remaining two.
Josh Hazlewood (4 ICC title)
Known for being someone who hasn’t lost an ICC final to date, including all finals across formats he’s played in, Hazlewood is the fifth player, with most ICC titles won. Alongside his bowling partners in Cummins and Starc, the right-arm quick has won two ODI World Cups, a T20 WC and a WTC Final.