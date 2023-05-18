5 fantastic period dramas which display cinematic brilliance

Written By: Zeba Khan Updated: May 18, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Step into the mesmerising world of period dramas, where the past comes alive with all its splendor and grandeur. From historical events and legendary figures to tales of romance and intrigue, these period dramas display unparalleled cinematic brilliance. Here's a list of 5 such films and series that take us on a journey through time:

TAJ: Reign of Revenge

The second season of the series showcases Salim's dangerous quest for vengeance after being banished for 15 years following the loss of his beloved Anarkali. The series raises the question of whether Salim's fierce determination will result in the creation of a new kingdom or the destruction of the Mughal monarchy.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Panipat

The film depicts the events surrounding the Third Battle of Panipat, which took place in 1761. The battle was fought between the Maratha Empire, led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau (played by Arjun Kapoor), and the Durrani Empire, led by Ahmad Shah Abdali (played by Sanjay Dutt). The film also stars Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of Parvati Bai, Sadashiv Rao Bhau's wife. It highlights the heroism and bravery displayed by the warriors on the battlefield and the sacrifices they made for their people and country.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Tanhaji

Set in the 17th century, during the reign of the Maratha Empire, this film follows the journey of Tanaji Malusare (played by Ajay Devgn), who is entrusted with the mission of recapturing the strategic fortress of Kondhana from the Mughals, led by Udaybhan Singh Rathod (played by Saif Ali Khan). Tanaji, known for his exceptional bravery and combat skills, embarks on a daring expedition to reclaim the fortress and protect Maratha sovereignty.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Padmaavat

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is based on the epic poem "Padmavat" written by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. It features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The film revolves around the legendary queen Padmavati, who is renowned for her beauty, intelligence, and courage. The story follows her journey as she marries Maharawal Ratan Singh, the noble king of Mewar. However, their peaceful lives are disrupted when the ambitious Sultan Alauddin Khilji becomes obsessed with possessing Padmavati. It showcases the lengths to which Padmavati and the people of Mewar go to protect their dignity and uphold their values.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Bajirao Mastani [Amazon Prime Video]

Featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, the film tells the story of Bajirao Ballal Bhat, a Maratha general and statesman, who serves as the Prime Minister of the Maratha Empire in the early 18th century. Bajirao (played by Ranveer Singh) falls in love with Mastani, a Muslim princess (played by Deepika Padukone) while on a military expedition in her kingdom. Despite facing opposition from his family and society due to their different religions, Bajirao and Mastani remain steadfast in their love for each other.



(Photograph: Twitter )