5 family-friendly series to watch with your loved ones this week

The OTT space has exploded with content over the last few years and yet it's hard to find content that you can enjoy with your whole family in the comfort of your home. To serve that purpose, here is a list of family-friendly content that one can binge-watch with the entire family including kids. The below shows not only entertain but also promise to leave you with an impactful message about friendship, love, family bonding, and more.

Yeh Meri Family

Set in Jaipur, Rajasthan in the year 1998, the series follows the story told from the point of view of a 12-year-old Harshu Gupta. He narrates many incidents that take place in his family, various trials and tribulations in their day-to-day lives and his equation with his siblings. Starring Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Ahan Nirban, Ruhi Khan and Prasad Reddy, Yeh Meri Family is a coming-of-age family drama that is sure to entertain you.

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu

Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu centres around Parth [played by Meet Mukhi], a down-and-out fourteen-year-old kid who meets Jugnu [played by Aekam Binjwe], a mystical kid from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar and together they embark on a journey full of action-packed adventure, self-discovery, and bedtime stories. Shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, this coming-of-age series unravels emotions like teenage friendship, exploration, mythology, and life lessons of good vs evil. With a mix of VFX, animation, magic and a great story line, the series can be streamed on ZEE5.

The Aam Aadmi Family

The series revolves around a middle-class family, the Sharmas. There's a gossip-loving grandmother, a hardworking father, a sanskaari mom, and two grown up kids who are dealing with their middle-classness in the best way possible. With lots of relevant quirks, issues and comedy, this show promises to be a perfect family watch.

Laakhon Mein Ek

Laakhon Mein Ek revolves around a 15-year-old Aakash who only wants to make mimicry videos and post them online. Instead, he finds himself in an IIT coaching institute called Genius Infinity, where he is a misfit, unable to cope with the syllabus, and placed in the notorious section D. Now, along with roommates Bakri and Chudail, Aakash will learn to answer life's multiple-choice questions. With relatable problems of the young adults this series will resonate with you and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Gullak

Set in quaint by-lanes in the heart of India, Gullak is a collection of disarming and relatable tales of the Mishra family. Join Santosh and Shanti Mishra, their sons Annu and Aman, as they savour the many flavours of a small-town life with a whole lot of humour, wit and of course, lots of love.

