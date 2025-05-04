Advertisment
5 Epic moments from India vs England Test series 2018

Ahead of the India vs England Test series in England starting in June 2025, let's look at the top 5 moments from the India vs England Test series of 2018. From Kohli's redemption to Sir Alaister Cook's farwell, this series is indeed remembered always.

Authored by: Umang Bafna
1. Virat Kohli 149 at Edgbaston
Virat Kohli scored 149 in the first Test in Edgbaston. After failing terribly during the 2014 tour, this knock was a shot at redemption from him. He saved India from a collapse in the first innings.

2. James Anderson (Five-wicket haul at Lords)
Former England pacer, James Anderson, registered a five-wicket haul for 20 runs at the Home of cricket. Swinging the ball brilliantly, he destroyed India’s batting and gave England complete control of the match, which they won by an innings and 159 runs.

3. KL Rahul's stunning catch at the Oval
KL Rahul took a brilliant running catch in the fifth Test at The Oval to dismiss Stuart Broad. It was his 13th catch of the series, where he broke Rahul Dravid's previous record of most catches by an Indian in a Test series.

4. Sam Curran's 63 at Edgbaston
In the first Test, England was reeling at 87/7 when the then-20-year-old Sam Curran counter-attacked and scored a fearless 63. His knock turned the tide of the match and gave England a strong lead in the first innings.

5. Alaister Cook bids farewell to International Cricket
Alastair Cook announced his retirement from International cricket. In his final Test innings at the Oval, he made a brilliant 147. Indian players rushed to congratulate him on his phenomenal career, showcasing that the spirit of the game stands above all.

