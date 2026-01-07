/5 England players unlikely for next away Ashes in 2029/30, last name will shock you

The 2025-26 Ashes is about to get over, with all three results possible on the final day in Sydney. However, what’s not possible is to see all English players on this tour to be available for the next one. Check who all might miss out.
The lanky, inconsistent opener received massive backing under McCullum-Stokes' reign, and barring just a handful of performances, could never come good for England. Considering the next Ashes is four years away, England sticking with Crawley looks unlikely.
Another English batter who might miss out on touring Australia for the 2029 Ashes could be Ollie Pope. Although he has age on his side, his performances over the past year haven’t been too impressive, making him a dicey pick for the selectors.
The likeliest of all players who will not travel to Australia for the away Ashes is seamer Mark Wood. Let alone for his age, his fitness has been the biggest concern and talking point in English cricket for a while, which leaves him outside of any conversation for the next Ashes.
Wood’s bowling partner and fellow quick Jofra Archer could well be sidelined from Test cricket by the time the next tour of Australia comes around, four years later. Like Wood, Archer also hasn’t been the fittest seamer available for selection, making him an unlikely pick for the next tour Down Under.
Four years is a long time, and veteran Test batter Joe Root might not just stick around till then. Although he recently shared his wish to tour Australia again for the away Ashes four years later, the chances of him doing so are bleak. Root, however, is next to Sachin Tendulkar for the most Test runs.