5 detox drinks to flush alcohol out of your system after a big party weekend

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

A fun night out or party is often accompanied by a hangover, fatigue and haziness the next day. Once all the lights go out and you stop shaking your leg on the music, your body needs a quintessential detox session to lighten up & zone back to a healthier state. Fret not! Here're five detox drinks that can help you cleanse your system after an intense drinking session.



Coconut water

While normal water is great and it does help with rehydration and digestion, coconut water should be your first pick when looking for detox drinks. Due to the presence of electrolytes in coconut water, it helps balance the body's acid/base (pH) level and is a great source of nutrients.

Ginger tea

Need an instant reliever for bloating and heaviness resulting from an intense night out, make yourself a cup of ginger tea and add some honey to it. Ginger tea helps reduce headaches and inflammation in the gut resulting from alcohol or fast food.

Probiotic drinks

Probiotic drinks aid in the elimination of toxins from the body and keep your gut healthy. When it comes to hangovers, bloating and digestion-based problems, these functional beverages that are full of good bacteria act as a great natural detoxifier.

Apple-cinnamon water

Apples are high in phytochemicals and pectin content, which effectively flush out toxins from the body. Cinnamon, on the other hand, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help restore balance in the body and combat free radicals.

Mint lemonade

Both mint and lemon have several detoxifying benefits and they help fight indigestion and toxins effectively. Multiple studies have shown that mint extracts are extremely useful when it comes to treating symptoms of indigestion. And since lemons are high in Vitamin C, it aids our immune system by helping the body flush out harmful toxins.

