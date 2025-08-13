/5 deadliest weapons carried by the Lockheed Martin’s F-16 fighter jet

The F-16 Fighting Falcon can carry mix of deadly weapons, like the AIM-120 AMRAAM, AIM-9 Sidewinder, AGM-65 Maverick, smart bombs, and a rapid-fire cannon. Its flexible arsenal makes it one of the multirole fighter jet.
The Lockheed Martin F-16, known as the Fighting Falcon, is flown by over 25 countries. Its versatile design lets it switch between air fights and ground attacks easily. The F-16 is fitted with 11 weapon stations and advanced electronics, making it a favourite for many air forces worldwide.
The AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) is one of F-16’s best-known weapons. The AMRAAM is radar-guided and proven in combat, making it a key tool for air superiority.
For close air battles, the F-16 relies on the AIM-9 Sidewinder. This short-range missile locks onto the heat from enemy jet engines. This makes it fast and accurate.
The F-16 is also a fierce ground attacker. The AGM-65 Maverick missile is used to hit tanks, vehicles and bunkers. It guides itself to targets using TV or infrared sensors. According to defence sources, Mavericks help F-16s destroy important ground targets while staying out of danger.
The F-16 can drop smart bombs such as JDAMs (Joint Direct Attack Munitions) and Paveway laser-guided bombs. These bombs use GPS or laser to hit exact points, making them vital in modern warfare. Up to 2,000 pounds can be carried, letting pilots strike with great precision at any time of day.
In addition to missiles and bombs, every F-16 has a built-in M61A1 Vulcan 20mm rotary cannon. This gun can fire up to 6,000 rounds per minute and is used when the fight gets close or when precise, quick strikes are needed. Reports show it is reliable and widely used in combat for decades.
The F-16’s arsenal is constantly updated. Its mix of missiles, bombs, and cannon makes it deadly. With new upgrades added every year, the F-16 is one of the most widely used fighter jet.