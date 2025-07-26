/5 deadliest US bomber jets that became legends but are now retired

From the thunder of World War II runways to the quiet menace of today’s stealth giants, American bombers have shaped history and strategy alike. While modern icons like the B‑2 Spirit recently regained attention for their global deployments and precision strikes, it was older bombers, the B‑29, B‑36 and others, that first set the blueprint for airborne power. Retired yet legendary, these aircraft once carried nuclear payloads, flew at supersonic speeds and redefined warfare. Their stories reveal how yesterday’s engineering marvels paved the way for today’s cutting‑edge bombers that still patrol the skies. Here, we revisit five of the deadliest US bombers, exploring their service history, distinctive features and where these icons rest today.

