/5 deadliest earthquakes and Tsunamis that Japan survived since 1923

Recently, Social media has been abuzz with talk of a catastrophic earthquake said to strike Japan on 5 July 2025, a prediction attributed to manga artist Ryo Tatsuki. Known for her self-published book 'The Future I Saw', Tatsuki claims to have foreseen several major events through dreams, including the deadly 2011 Tōhoku earthquake. Her 2021 update warns of a seabed rupture between Japan and the Philippines, triggering a tsunami far more destructive than anything in recent memory. While the prediction remains unverified, it has drawn renewed attention to Japan’s long history of devastating seismic disasters.