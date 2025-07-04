/5 deadliest earthquakes and Tsunamis that Japan survived since 1923

While the prediction of Japan’s Baba Vanga remains unverified, it has drawn renewed attention to Japan’s long history of devastating seismic disasters.
Recently, Social media has been abuzz with talk of a catastrophic earthquake said to strike Japan on 5 July 2025, a prediction attributed to manga artist Ryo Tatsuki. Known for her self-published book 'The Future I Saw', Tatsuki claims to have foreseen several major events through dreams, including the deadly 2011 Tōhoku earthquake. Her 2021 update warns of a seabed rupture between Japan and the Philippines, triggering a tsunami far more destructive than anything in recent memory. While the prediction remains unverified, it has drawn renewed attention to Japan’s long history of devastating seismic disasters.
The most powerful earthquake in Japan’s recorded history occurred on 11 March 2011, with a magnitude of 9.0 off the northeast coast. It triggered a devastating tsunami, reaching up to 30 metres, which swept across towns, killed over 18,000 people, and led to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. Entire communities were wiped out, and reconstruction continues to this day.
On 1 September 1923, a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Kantō region, affecting Tokyo and Yokohama. Fires broke out and consumed large sections of the cities. Over 100,000 people were killed. It remains one of the deadliest natural disasters in Japanese history. Approximately 60 per cent of Tokyo and 80 per cent of Yokohama were destroyed.
The Great Hanshin earthquake struck near Kobe on 17 January 1995. With a magnitude of 6.9, it killed more than 6,400 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes. The urban setting amplified the disaster's impact and prompted major changes to seismic safety codes.
This earthquake occurred on 28 June 1948, measuring 7.1 magnitude. It devastated Fukui Prefecture, resulting in 3,700 deaths. Occurring just after the war, it flattened much of the region and overwhelmed recovery efforts.
On 23 October 2004, the Chūetsu region in Niigata Prefecture was struck by a 6.6-magnitude quake. Though smaller in scale, it led to 68 deaths and severe damage to infrastructure, including train lines and homes. It was a reminder that even mid-range quakes can have significant regional effects.