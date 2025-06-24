/From Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi to Eoin Morgan, meet 5 cricketers who’ve played for more than one country

From Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi to Eoin Morgan, meet five cricketers who have played for more than one country. The list also features Roelof van der Merwe, Corey Anderson and Tim David.
Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the 8th Nawab of Pataudi family, is the only cricketer who played Test cricket for both England and India. He made his Test debut for England during the famous Bodyline series in 1932-33. Later, he played for India in the 1932-33 series and scored a century against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pataudi led the Indian team during their 1946 tour of England. In total, he played six Test matches—three for England and three for India.
Eoin Morgan began his cricket journey with Ireland, playing for them from 2006 to 2009. During this time, he even took part in the 2007 ODI World Cup. Later, he switched to England, where he played for 13 years and became a key figure. Morgan captained England and led them to their maiden ODI World Cup win in 2019. The left-handed batter played 16 Tests, 248 ODIs, and 115 T20Is for England. Overall, he played 23 matches for Ireland and 356 games for England.
Roelof van der Merwe is an all-rounder who played for both South Africa and the Netherlands. He featured in 39 ODIs and 63 T20Is, taking 45 wickets in ODIs and 68 in T20Is. Many fans remember him for his stunning catch against South Africa in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He appeared in 26 games for South Africa.
Corey Anderson was a strong lower-order batter for New Zealand. Recently, he started representing the USA, including the last T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old has so far played 13 Tests, 49 ODIs, and 42 T20Is in his career.
Tim David started playing for Singapore before switching to Australia. Known as a powerful finisher, he is trusted by many teams across the world to score quick runs at the end of an innings. The right-handed batter has played 4 ODIs and 54 T20Is so far. He appeared in 14 matches for Singapore and 44 games for Australia.