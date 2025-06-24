/From Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi to Eoin Morgan, meet 5 cricketers who’ve played for more than one country

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the 8th Nawab of Pataudi family, is the only cricketer who played Test cricket for both England and India. He made his Test debut for England during the famous Bodyline series in 1932-33. Later, he played for India in the 1932-33 series and scored a century against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pataudi led the Indian team during their 1946 tour of England. In total, he played six Test matches—three for England and three for India.