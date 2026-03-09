/5 cricket teams with most ICC titles, check where India stands

From India to Australia, here's a look at the top five cricket teams with most ICC titles. This list also includes Pakistan, West Indies and Sri Lanka.
Australia is the most successful nation in ICC history with 10 trophies. They have won the ODI World Cup six times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023). Their wins in the T20 World Cup (2021), Champions Trophy (2006 and 2009) and the World Test Championship (2023) to show their strength across all formats.
India is considered as one of the strongest teams in international cricket, especially in limited overs format. They have won the ODI World Cup twice (1983 and 2011), Champions Trophy thrice (2002 shared, 2013 and 2025) and lifted the T20I World Cup three times (2007, 2024 and 2026). These victories highlight their strong performances across all formats.
The West Indies team have a glorious past and features third on this list with five ICC trophies. They won their first two ODI World Cups in 1975 and 1979. In T20Is, they became champions twice (2012 and 2016) and they also won the Champions Trophy in 2004. However, they are still waiting for their first World Test Championship title.
Pakistan’s cricket journey includes some memorable victories in ICC tournaments. They won their first and only ODI World Cup in 1992 and later won the second ICC trophy in the T20I World Cup in 2009. Their 2017 Champions Trophy win against India in finals further strengthened their record in limited overs cricket.
Sri Lanka’s most historic moment came in 1996, when they won the ODI World Cup for the first time. After this, Sri Lankan team shared the Champions Trophy in 2002 with India and later went on to win the T20I World Cup in 2014. These wins in the ICC tournaments reflects the strong position of Sri Lanka in tournaments history.