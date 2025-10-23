/5 countries with the world’s most active volcanoes

Indonesia tops the list with around 130 active volcanoes, making it the most volcanically active country in the world. It sits at the meeting point of several tectonic plates, part of the Pacific Ring of Fire. Famous volcanoes like Mount Merapi, Mount Sinabung, and the legendary Krakatoa are known for frequent eruptions. According to a report by the Smithsonian Institution (2025), Indonesia alone accounts for about 55 volcanoes active since 1960.