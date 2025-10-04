/5 countries with the most silver reserves in the ground

Silver powers industries, electronics, and global markets. Peru, Russia, China, Poland, and Mexico hold the world’s largest underground silver reserves, making them key players in mining, tech, and the global economy.
Silver is a precious metal used in industry, jewellery, electronics, and investment. The biggest underground silver deposits shape the economies and global markets of the countries that own them.
Peru tops the global list with about 140,000 metric tons of silver reserves. The Antamina mine alone produces more silver than most countries, while other mines like Huachocolpa grow Peru’s reserves every year.
Russia has about 92,000 metric tons of silver underground. Despite recent challenges, mines like Dukat and the new Prognoz site keep Russia at the centre of global silver supply, often as a by-product of copper and polymetallic mining.
China holds 70,000 metric tons of silver reserves, ranking third. Its mines, especially the Ying Mining District, use advanced tech to extract silver from complex ore bodies, helping meet the growing demand of the local and global market.
Poland has around 61,000 metric tons of silver. Most comes from KGHM Polska Miedź, one of the world’s largest mining groups. Polish silver mainly supports European industry, technology and investment markets.
Mexico’s reserves are about 37,000 metric tons. It is the world’s largest silver producer year-on-year, thanks to mines like Peñasquito and Pitarrilla, which keep Mexico key on the silver map despite a smaller reserve than its rivals.