LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 countries with the most silver reserves in the ground

5 countries with the most silver reserves in the ground

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 04, 2025, 15:47 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 15:47 IST

Silver powers industries, electronics, and global markets. Peru, Russia, China, Poland, and Mexico hold the world’s largest underground silver reserves, making them key players in mining, tech, and the global economy.

Silver reserves - A global treasure
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Silver reserves - A global treasure

Silver is a precious metal used in industry, jewellery, electronics, and investment. The biggest underground silver deposits shape the economies and global markets of the countries that own them.

Peru - 140,000 metric tons
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Peru - 140,000 metric tons

Peru tops the global list with about 140,000 metric tons of silver reserves. The Antamina mine alone produces more silver than most countries, while other mines like Huachocolpa grow Peru’s reserves every year.

Russia - 92,000 metric tons
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Russia - 92,000 metric tons

Russia has about 92,000 metric tons of silver underground. Despite recent challenges, mines like Dukat and the new Prognoz site keep Russia at the centre of global silver supply, often as a by-product of copper and polymetallic mining.

China - 70,000 metric tons
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

China - 70,000 metric tons

China holds 70,000 metric tons of silver reserves, ranking third. Its mines, especially the Ying Mining District, use advanced tech to extract silver from complex ore bodies, helping meet the growing demand of the local and global market.

Poland - Europe’s silver leader
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Poland - Europe’s silver leader

Poland has around 61,000 metric tons of silver. Most comes from KGHM Polska Miedź, one of the world’s largest mining groups. Polish silver mainly supports European industry, technology and investment markets.

Mexico - 37,000 metric tons
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Mexico - 37,000 metric tons

Mexico’s reserves are about 37,000 metric tons. It is the world’s largest silver producer year-on-year, thanks to mines like Peñasquito and Pitarrilla, which keep Mexico key on the silver map despite a smaller reserve than its rivals.

Trending Photo

Lowest rated Marvel movies of all time, ranked! - Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to The Marvels
6

Lowest rated Marvel movies of all time, ranked! - Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to The Marvels

What are Virat Kohli’s ODI numbers against Australia? Hundreds, fifties and more, details inside
6

What are Virat Kohli’s ODI numbers against Australia? Hundreds, fifties and more, details inside

How many space stations orbit Earth today? 5 most famous stations that defined space exploration
7

How many space stations orbit Earth today? 5 most famous stations that defined space exploration

What is Rohit Sharma’s record as ODI captain? Wins, runs, centuries, Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and World Cup achievements
6

What is Rohit Sharma’s record as ODI captain? Wins, runs, centuries, Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and World Cup achievements

Next-generation space stations: How many countries are racing to replace the ISS?
7

Next-generation space stations: How many countries are racing to replace the ISS?