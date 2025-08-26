LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /World’s most automated economies: 5 countries with most robot workers - Check which country tops list

World’s most automated economies: 5 countries with most robot workers — Check which country tops list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 26, 2025, 15:54 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 16:08 IST

From Japan to Germany, here's a look at the top five countries with most robots for every 10,000 workers. This list also includes South Korea, Singapore and China.

South Korea - 1,012 robots
1 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

South Korea - 1,012 robots

South Korea has the highest use of industrial robots in the world, with 1,012 robots for every 10,000 workers. Since 2018, robot usage in South Korea has gone up by about 5 per cent each year. Its strong electronics and automobile sectors are the main reasons for this high demand.

Singapore - 770 robots
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Singapore - 770 robots

Singapore comes next with 770 robots per 10,000 workers. The country has a small manufacturing workforce, and it can reach a high robot density even with fewer total robots in operation.

China - 470 robots
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

China - 470 robots

According to IFR (International Federation for Robotics), China is now in third place (2023), moving ahead of Germany and Japan. Its rapid shift toward automation has raised its robot density to 470 robots per 10,000 workers, compared to 402 in 2022.

Germany - 429 robots
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Germany - 429 robots

Germany stands fourth on this list with 429 robots per 10,000 workers. Germany has Europe’s biggest economy and in few years also seen a steady 5 per cent growth rate in robot density since 2018.

Japan - 419 robots
5 / 5
(Photograph: Freepik)

Japan - 419 robots

Japan holds fifth place on this list with 419 robots per 10,000 workers. Even though it is the world’s leading producer of robots, its domestic robot density has grown by about 7per cent per year between 2018 and 2023, according to IFR.

Trending Photo

Global Space Economy : Top countries with highest space budget in 2025
5

Global Space Economy : Top countries with highest space budget in 2025

World’s most automated economies: 5 countries with most robot workers — Check which country tops list
5

World’s most automated economies: 5 countries with most robot workers — Check which country tops list

Meet top five successful countries in Olympics history: Germany is at no.3, check who tops the list
5

Meet top five successful countries in Olympics history: Germany is at no.3, check who tops the list

Top 5 quotes by Mother Teresa that still inspire the world
5

Top 5 quotes by Mother Teresa that still inspire the world

140 trillion times than Earth: PROOF that ancient universe was awash with water
7

140 trillion times than Earth: PROOF that ancient universe was awash with water