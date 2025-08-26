/World’s most automated economies: 5 countries with most robot workers - Check which country tops list

From Japan to Germany, here's a look at the top five countries with most robots for every 10,000 workers. This list also includes South Korea, Singapore and China.
South Korea has the highest use of industrial robots in the world, with 1,012 robots for every 10,000 workers. Since 2018, robot usage in South Korea has gone up by about 5 per cent each year. Its strong electronics and automobile sectors are the main reasons for this high demand.
Singapore comes next with 770 robots per 10,000 workers. The country has a small manufacturing workforce, and it can reach a high robot density even with fewer total robots in operation.
According to IFR (International Federation for Robotics), China is now in third place (2023), moving ahead of Germany and Japan. Its rapid shift toward automation has raised its robot density to 470 robots per 10,000 workers, compared to 402 in 2022.
Germany stands fourth on this list with 429 robots per 10,000 workers. Germany has Europe’s biggest economy and in few years also seen a steady 5 per cent growth rate in robot density since 2018.
Japan holds fifth place on this list with 419 robots per 10,000 workers. Even though it is the world’s leading producer of robots, its domestic robot density has grown by about 7per cent per year between 2018 and 2023, according to IFR.