From United States to France, 5 countries with most nuclear submarines. Check where India stands

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 29, 2025, 14:40 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 14:40 IST

As per a report by Statista, here's a look at the top five countries with most nuclear submarines. This list includes the likes of India, China, and United States. Did your nation make the cut? Check it out

United States - 66 nuclear submarines (estimated)
1 / 6
(Photograph: Reuters)

United States - 66 nuclear submarines (estimated)

The United States has the biggest fleet of nuclear submarines in the world. The Navy operates around 66 nuclear-powered submarines, including both ballistic missile (SSBNs) and attack types (SSNs). This gives the country unmatched naval strength

Russia - 31 nuclear submarines (estimated)
2 / 6
(Photograph: Reuters)

Russia - 31 nuclear submarines (estimated)

Russia comes second on this list with about 31 nuclear-powered submarines. Its fleet is a mix of SSBNs and SSNs, mainly used to protect its sea borders and maintain strategic power

China - 12 nuclear submarines (estimated)
3 / 6
(Photograph: Reuters)

China - 12 nuclear submarines (estimated)

China holds the third spot in the list with nearly 12 nuclear-powered submarines. Its main goal is to strengthen its position in the Indo-Pacific and boost its nuclear deterrence

United Kingdom - 10 nuclear submarines (estimated)
4 / 6
(Photograph: Reuters)

United Kingdom - 10 nuclear submarines (estimated)

The UK operates four Vanguard-class SSBNs and several Astute-class SSNs. Though smaller in size, its nuclear fleet is advanced and plays a key role in national defence. In total, UK has 10 nuclear submarines.

France - 9 nuclear submarines (estimated)
5 / 6
(Photograph: Reuters)

France - 9 nuclear submarines (estimated)

France has four Triomphant-class SSBNs along with Rubis and Suffren-class SSNs. Like the UK, France’s nuclear submarines ensure a reliable second-strike capability. In total, France has nine nuclear submarines (estimated).

India - 2 nuclear submarines (estimated)
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

India - 2 nuclear submarines (estimated)

India is the only country in South Asia with nuclear submarines. It has two Arihant-class SSBNs (Submersible Ship Ballistic Nuclear-powered submarine) in service as of 2025 and is expanding its program with more SSBNs and SSNs planned for the future.

