From North Korea to United States, 5 countries with largest active armies in world, check where India stands

The Korean People’s Army (KPA) has about 1.28 million (1,280,000) active soldiers, 600,000 reservists and several million paramilitary personnel. It was first formed as a guerrilla unit in 1932 and became official over a decade later in 1948. The KPA is the armed wing of the ruling Workers’ Party, led directly by Kim Jong Un. It has five branches in the army – Ground, Navy, Air, Anti-Air Strategic Missile and Special Operations.