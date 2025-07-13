/From Vatican City to Liechtenstein: 5 countries where planes can’t land

From Vatican City to Liechtenstein, here's a look at five countries where planes can’t land. This list also includes these countries - Monaco, San Marino and Andorra.
Vatican City is the world’s smallest country and is completely surrounded by Rome, Italy. It is only 44 hectares in size, so it doesn’t have space for an airport.
To reach Vatican City most people fly into Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport and then take a car or train to reach Vatican City.
Monaco is a small and luxurious country known for its rich lifestyle, casinos and the famous Monte Carlo Grand Prix.
This country doesn’t have any airport, so visitors usually fly to Nice in France and then arrive in Monaco by car or yacht.
Liechtenstein is a small country between Switzerland and Austria. It doesn’t have its own airport. People usually land in Zurich, Switzerland and then travel by road.
The mountain scenery on the way makes the trip enjoyable.
San Marino is a small country inside Italy. It doesn’t have an airport but that is not a problem, as travelers can fly into nearby Italian cities like Rimini or Bologna and drive to San Marino.
The drive through the mountains is part of the adventure and the old towers and views make it worth it.
Andorra is located in the mountains between France and Spain. It has no airport but that is not a big problem as visitors often fly into Barcelona or Toulouse and then take a drive through the beautiful mountains to get to Andorra, known for its skiing and duty-free shopping.