/5 countries where alien invasion rumours about 3I/ATLAS went viral

Published: Oct 03, 2025, 13:16 IST | Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 13:16 IST
As the mysterious interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS speeds through our Solar System, social media has been buzzing with theories, some scientific, others… not so much.
(Photograph: X)
In several countries, speculation about UFO sightings and “alien arrival dates” has gone viral, fueling memes, conspiracy threads, and late-night talk shows. Here are the 5 countries where alien invasion rumours about 3I/ATLAS spread the fastest:
(Photograph: X)
1. United States
No stranger to UFO speculation, the U.S. saw a surge in alien invasion rumours shortly after amateur astronomers posted 3I/ATLAS sightings on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). Influencers compared it to ‘Oumuamua, while conspiracy accounts linked it to old Area 51 stories. NASA had to release multiple statements to calm the frenzy.
(Photograph: X)
2. India
In India, viral WhatsApp forwards and Hindi YouTube channels turned 3I/ATLAS into a trending topic overnight. Some claimed it was “an alien ship in disguise,” while others circulated edited videos showing lights in the sky. Google searches for “alien comet” spiked dramatically in several states.
3. Brazil
Brazilian UFO enthusiast communities on Telegram and Facebook went into overdrive as soon as news of 3I/ATLAS surfaced. Videos of strange sky patterns and drone footage were misattributed to the comet, sparking local media debates about “extraterrestrial encounters.”
4. Japan
Japanese netizens on platforms like X and Line spread speculative threads linking 3I/ATLAS to ancient alien legends. Some even tied the comet’s trajectory to fictional anime plotlines, causing a blend of pop culture and conspiracy to trend on social media.
(Photograph: X)
5. Italy
Italy witnessed a mix of humorous memes and genuine concern. Popular TikTok accounts posted fake “alien warning broadcasts,” while some tabloid-style news outlets amplified unverified reports. The rumours spread so widely that the Italian Space Agency issued a myth-busting press note.