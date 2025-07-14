/5 countries using AI to train fighter jet pilots like never before

How 5 countries are using AI to transform air force pilot training, from simulators to virtual combat. Will these innovations reshape air warfare?
Five countries are using AI to overhaul air force pilot training. From simulators to virtual battles, AI cuts costs and boosts skills. A 2025 Reuters report highlights its global rise.
The US Air Force uses AI simulators to train F-35 pilots in virtual combat. A 2025 Defense News report says AI reduces training time by 30 per cent however it faces software bugs as of now.
China’s air force employs AI to simulate dogfights for J-20 pilots. A 2025 TWZ report says AI, as of now, has data security risks, so the progress is slow.
India’s Tejas pilots train with AI-driven simulators for tactical missions. A 2025 Janes report says AI improves accuracy of fighter pilots in India.
The UK uses AI for synthetic training environments for Tempest pilots. A 2025 BBC report says it mimics real combat, it’s initial phase so as of now the training's high costs, challenges expansion.
Israel’s air force uses AI to train pilots in virtual missile defence. A 2024 Times of Israel report says AI boosts response times.
These countries are using AI to train pilots more quickly and effectively, but challenges still exist. Will AI-powered training dominate the skies in the future? The outcome will depend on real-world circumstances.