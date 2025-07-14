LOGIN
5 countries using AI to train fighter jet pilots like never before

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 17:27 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 17:27 IST

How 5 countries are using AI to transform air force pilot training, from simulators to virtual combat. Will these innovations reshape air warfare? 

AI Transforms Pilot Training
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

AI Transforms Pilot Training

Five countries are using AI to overhaul air force pilot training. From simulators to virtual battles, AI cuts costs and boosts skills. A 2025 Reuters report highlights its global rise.

US’s AI Flight Simulators
2 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

US’s AI Flight Simulators

The US Air Force uses AI simulators to train F-35 pilots in virtual combat. A 2025 Defense News report says AI reduces training time by 30 per cent however it faces software bugs as of now.

China’s Virtual Dogfight Tech
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

China’s Virtual Dogfight Tech

China’s air force employs AI to simulate dogfights for J-20 pilots. A 2025 TWZ report says AI, as of now, has data security risks, so the progress is slow.

India’s AI Training
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

India’s AI Training

India’s Tejas pilots train with AI-driven simulators for tactical missions. A 2025 Janes report says AI improves accuracy of fighter pilots in India.

UK’s Synthetic Training
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

UK’s Synthetic Training

The UK uses AI for synthetic training environments for Tempest pilots. A 2025 BBC report says it mimics real combat, it’s initial phase so as of now the training's high costs, challenges expansion.

Israel’s AI Combat Drills
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Israel’s AI Combat Drills

Israel’s air force uses AI to train pilots in virtual missile defence. A 2024 Times of Israel report says AI boosts response times.

Will AI Redefine Air Warfare?
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Will AI Redefine Air Warfare?

These countries are using AI to train pilots more quickly and effectively, but challenges still exist. Will AI-powered training dominate the skies in the future? The outcome will depend on real-world circumstances.

