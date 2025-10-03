/5 countries tracking 3I/ATLAS comet from Earth

The mysterious interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has captured the attention of astronomers worldwide.
As 3I/ATLAS makes its way through our solar system, several countries have activated their best telescopes and space observatories to track its movement and gather data. Here’s a look at five nations leading the charge.
The U.S. is at the forefront of tracking 3I/ATLAS through NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and observatories like Mauna Kea in Hawaii. NASA’s Near-Earth Object Observations Program has also been updating the comet’s trajectory in real-time, combining both ground-based telescopes and data from space probes. These observations are crucial in refining the comet’s orbital path and understanding its structure.
The European Space Agency (ESA), along with national observatories in countries like Spain and France, is contributing to the international tracking campaign. ESA’s Space Situational Awareness (SSA) program uses telescopes across Europe to monitor unusual interstellar objects, including 3I/ATLAS, to detect any changes in velocity or unexpected outgassing.
India has joined the global effort through the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) in Uttarakhand. Indian astronomers are conducting nightly observations to collect spectral data on the comet’s composition. This participation reflects India’s growing presence in deep-space research and tracking.
Japan’s Subaru Telescope, located in Hawaii but operated by the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ), is one of the most powerful instruments observing 3I/ATLAS. Japanese researchers are focusing on high-resolution imaging to study the comet’s shape and any potential fragmentation as it moves through the solar system.
Australia plays a strategic role thanks to its geographical location in the Southern Hemisphere, giving astronomers a different vantage point to track 3I/ATLAS. Facilities like Siding Spring Observatory are conducting coordinated observations with other countries, helping to create a complete picture of the comet’s journey and behavior.
The tracking of 3I/ATLAS isn’t confined to these five nations. Data is being shared through global networks like the Minor Planet Center and the International Astronomical Union (IAU), ensuring that astronomers everywhere have access to real-time updates.