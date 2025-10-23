/5 countries that welcome over 30 million tourists every year

Do you know which five countries attract more than 30 million travellers every year? These destinations lead the world in tourism, drawing visitors from every corner of the globe. Find out what makes them the most visited.
Mexico received around 97 million international tourists in 2025, as reported by the UNWTO. The country’s appeal lies in its heritage sites, unique festivals, food, and beaches. Popular destinations include Cancún, Mexico City, and Yucatán.
Spain welcomes over 126 million visitors annually. People visit for its beaches, music, food, and old towns. Cities like Madrid, Barcelona, and Seville draw travellers for their architecture, football culture, and traditional festivals. According to UNWTO, Spain remains in the global top three for international arrivals.
China attracts over 160 million visitors every year. Tourists visit famous sites such as the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, the Terracotta Army in Xi’an, and the modern cityscapes of Shanghai and Beijing. Tourism continues to grow with new cultural experiences and historical themes.
The United States receives over 165 million international visitors every year. From New York City’s skyline to Florida’s beaches and the national parks of Arizona and Wyoming, visitors come to see both nature and city life. The travel infrastructure and variety of experiences make it a favourite stop.
France remains one of the most visited countries on Earth. In 2025, it welcomed around 217 million international tourists according to the UNWTO. Paris, Nice, and Bordeaux are among the famous cities that travellers love for their heritage, art, and food.