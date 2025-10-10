It might sound unusual, but several nations across the world allow civilian gun ownership while having no standing army of their own. These countries rely on police forces, defense treaties, or foreign allies for protection, proving that peace doesn’t always come from military power.
Iceland stands out as one of the safest countries in the world, yet it has no standing army. Instead, it relies on a small Coast Guard and armed police for national security. Despite this, civilian gun ownership is quite common, Iceland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership per capita in Europe. Citizens must undergo rigorous background checks and safety training before owning firearms. As a NATO member, Iceland’s external defense is supported by its allies, particularly the United States, ensuring its sovereignty remains secure even without a formal military.
Costa Rica famously abolished its military in 1949 after a civil war, redirecting defense funds to education and healthcare. Today, it relies on its well-equipped national police and security agencies to maintain peace. Interestingly, Costa Ricans can legally own firearms for self-defense, provided they go through background checks and obtain licenses. The country’s pacifist stance has made it one of the most politically stable nations in Latin America, while strategic partnerships with the United States help ensure its external security.
Panama dissolved its army in 1990 following the U.S. invasion that ousted dictator Manuel Noriega. Since then, it has maintained only a Public Force, a national security organisation handling police duties, border protection, and maritime defence. Civilian gun ownership is allowed with proper permits, and firearms are mostly used for personal safety and sporting purposes. Panama’s strong alliance with the United States and international organizations plays a major role in its defense strategy, allowing it to remain secure without a traditional army.
The tiny European principality of Liechtenstein hasn’t had an army since 1868, when it was deemed too expensive to maintain. Instead, the country relies on Switzerland for defence under a long-standing informal agreement. Gun ownership is legal and regulated, mainly for hunting and sport shooting. Despite the lack of a military, Liechtenstein enjoys one of the lowest crime rates in the world and is considered a model of peace and prosperity. Its neutrality and diplomatic ties ensure that it remains untouched by major conflicts.
Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, has no standing army. Security responsibilities fall on the police, the Special Mobile Force, and the Coast Guard. The country’s defence policy centres around diplomacy and international cooperation. Civilians can own firearms for hunting or protection, but they must apply for licenses and meet strict legal conditions. Mauritius’s peaceful stance and strong global relations have allowed it to thrive without ever needing a permanent military presence.
From Europe to Latin America, these nations show that a lack of a military doesn’t necessarily mean vulnerability. Whether through alliances, diplomacy, or strong internal security, countries like Iceland, Costa Rica, and Liechtenstein prove that peace can be maintained without standing armies, even in a world where guns are still part of everyday life.