Iceland stands out as one of the safest countries in the world, yet it has no standing army. Instead, it relies on a small Coast Guard and armed police for national security. Despite this, civilian gun ownership is quite common, Iceland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership per capita in Europe. Citizens must undergo rigorous background checks and safety training before owning firearms. As a NATO member, Iceland’s external defense is supported by its allies, particularly the United States, ensuring its sovereignty remains secure even without a formal military.