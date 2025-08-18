LOGIN
5 countries that became a target of B-2 Bomber

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 14:26 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 14:26 IST

Since its introduction in the 1990s, the B-2 Spirit bomber has been used selectively by the US in key conflicts. Its stealth, precision, and long-range capability made it a preferred choice for high-value missions. Here are five countries where the B-2 has carried out combat operations.

Serbia (1999)
1 / 5
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Serbia (1999)

During NATO’s Kosovo campaign, B-2 bombers struck Serbian targets. They were used to dismantle air defences, hit infrastructure, and weaken military assets, marking the first combat use of the aircraft.

Afghanistan (2001)
2 / 5
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Afghanistan (2001)

After the September 11 attacks, B-2s were deployed to strike Taliban and al-Qaeda strongholds. Their ability to fly from the US to Afghanistan and deliver precision strikes highlighted their global reach.

Iraq (2003)
3 / 5
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Iraq (2003)

In the early stages of the Iraq invasion, B-2s targeted command centres and critical infrastructure. They played a role in the “shock and awe” campaign, designed to quickly disable Iraqi leadership and defences.

Libya (2011)
4 / 5
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Libya (2011)

As part of NATO’s intervention, B-2s targeted Libyan airfields and air defence systems. Their strikes helped establish a no-fly zone, enabling coalition aircraft to operate with reduced risk.

Syria (2017)
5 / 5
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Syria (2017)

Though rare, B-2s were reportedly used to hit Islamic State targets in Syria. Their role was limited but significant, showcasing their ability to deliver precision strikes in complex operational environments.

