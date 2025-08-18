/5 countries that became a target of B-2 Bomber

Since its introduction in the 1990s, the B-2 Spirit bomber has been used selectively by the US in key conflicts. Its stealth, precision, and long-range capability made it a preferred choice for high-value missions. Here are five countries where the B-2 has carried out combat operations.
During NATO’s Kosovo campaign, B-2 bombers struck Serbian targets. They were used to dismantle air defences, hit infrastructure, and weaken military assets, marking the first combat use of the aircraft.
After the September 11 attacks, B-2s were deployed to strike Taliban and al-Qaeda strongholds. Their ability to fly from the US to Afghanistan and deliver precision strikes highlighted their global reach.
In the early stages of the Iraq invasion, B-2s targeted command centres and critical infrastructure. They played a role in the “shock and awe” campaign, designed to quickly disable Iraqi leadership and defences.
As part of NATO’s intervention, B-2s targeted Libyan airfields and air defence systems. Their strikes helped establish a no-fly zone, enabling coalition aircraft to operate with reduced risk.
Though rare, B-2s were reportedly used to hit Islamic State targets in Syria. Their role was limited but significant, showcasing their ability to deliver precision strikes in complex operational environments.