/5 countries that are so peaceful, even their neighbours refuse to attack them

Some nations have managed to avoid wars, rivalries, and even defence budgets, not through power, but through peace. These countries have no known enemies and are often protected by powerful allies or their neutral policies.
For over 200 years, Switzerland has avoided war. Its neutrality is recognised internationally, and even during World War II, both Axis and Allied powers respected its borders. The country’s banking system and humanitarian diplomacy make it too valuable to target.
Iceland has no standing army, navy, or air force. Instead, it relies on the United States and NATO for defence. Its isolation, high living standards, and absence of regional disputes keep it off everyone’s radar.
Since 1948, Costa Rica has lived without a military. It invests in education and healthcare instead of weapons, making it a global model for peace and sustainability. The U.S. informally guarantees its protection.
This tiny principality hasn’t fought a war since 1866. After disbanding its army, Liechtenstein struck a deal with Switzerland for defense and today thrives as a financial hub. It’s one of the few countries with zero military expenditure.
Guided by Buddhist values and its “Gross National Happiness” philosophy, Bhutan stays out of global politics. It maintains friendly relations with India, which also protects its borders, ensuring peace in the region.