/5 countries spending the most on their naval powers

The US, China, Russia, Japan, and the UK lead in naval defence budgets in 2025 with spending ranging from $48 billion to $207 billion. These budgets support advanced fleets crucial for maintaining maritime security.
United States - About $207 Billion for Naval Defence
The United States leads with an estimated naval defence budget of $207 billion in 2025. This supports aircraft carriers, submarines, destroyers, and advanced technology like cyber defence. The US Navy remains the strongest globally, focusing on global reach and readiness.
China - About $170 Billion Naval Budget and Rapid Expansion
China spends about $170 billion on its naval forces as of 2025, focusing on expanding its aircraft carrier fleet and submarines. The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) aims to contest sea lanes and expand influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Russia - Roughly $48 Billion on Naval Forces
Russia allocates nearly $48 billion for its navy, including nuclear submarines and frigates. Despite economic challenges, Russia modernises its fleet to maintain power in the Arctic and Black Sea.
Japan - $60.2 Billion Defence Budget With Focus On Maritime Security
Japan spends over $60 billion on overall defence, with a significant share on the Self-Defense Forces’ naval assets. Japan focuses on advanced frigates, missile defence, and protecting shipping lanes near China and North Korea.
United Kingdom - Around $51 Billion On Naval Defence
The UK allocates approximately $51 billion to naval defence, investing in new aircraft carriers like HMS Queen Elizabeth and advanced submarines. The Royal Navy supports NATO missions and global maritime security.