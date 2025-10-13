LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 countries spending the most on their naval powers

5 countries spending the most on their naval powers

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 13, 2025, 13:30 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 13:30 IST

The US, China, Russia, Japan, and the UK lead in naval defence budgets in 2025 with spending ranging from $48 billion to $207 billion. These budgets support advanced fleets crucial for maintaining maritime security. 

United States - About $207 Billion for Naval Defence
1 / 5
(Photograph: CPPR)

United States - About $207 Billion for Naval Defence

The United States leads with an estimated naval defence budget of $207 billion in 2025. This supports aircraft carriers, submarines, destroyers, and advanced technology like cyber defence. The US Navy remains the strongest globally, focusing on global reach and readiness.

China - About $170 Billion Naval Budget and Rapid Expansion
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

China - About $170 Billion Naval Budget and Rapid Expansion

China spends about $170 billion on its naval forces as of 2025, focusing on expanding its aircraft carrier fleet and submarines. The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) aims to contest sea lanes and expand influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Russia - Roughly $48 Billion on Naval Forces
3 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Russia - Roughly $48 Billion on Naval Forces

Russia allocates nearly $48 billion for its navy, including nuclear submarines and frigates. Despite economic challenges, Russia modernises its fleet to maintain power in the Arctic and Black Sea.

Japan - $60.2 Billion Defence Budget With Focus On Maritime Security
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Japan - $60.2 Billion Defence Budget With Focus On Maritime Security

Japan spends over $60 billion on overall defence, with a significant share on the Self-Defense Forces’ naval assets. Japan focuses on advanced frigates, missile defence, and protecting shipping lanes near China and North Korea.

United Kingdom - Around $51 Billion On Naval Defence
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

United Kingdom - Around $51 Billion On Naval Defence

The UK allocates approximately $51 billion to naval defence, investing in new aircraft carriers like HMS Queen Elizabeth and advanced submarines. The Royal Navy supports NATO missions and global maritime security.

Trending Photo

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs
5

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs

'Cheap, sturdy, deadly': 5 most cost-effective fighter jets ever built
6

'Cheap, sturdy, deadly': 5 most cost-effective fighter jets ever built

This country that runs on faith and finance! Inside Holy See’s billion-dollar empire
7

This country that runs on faith and finance! Inside Holy See’s billion-dollar empire

Top 5 run-scorers of Women's ODI WC 2025: No Smriti, Harmanpreet in the list
5

Top 5 run-scorers of Women's ODI WC 2025: No Smriti, Harmanpreet in the list

From John Cena to Roman Reigns, check out top 5 WWE superstars with most PLE wins
5

From John Cena to Roman Reigns, check out top 5 WWE superstars with most PLE wins